Deering Tech Live, episode 6
Deering Banjos will bring out tonight (Thursday 7 May) the sixth episode of 'Deering Tech Live', where viewers can tune in via Facebook or Instagram and ask Chad Kopotic, vice-president of operations at Deering, any questions about banjo maintenance. This week Chad is to talk about bridges and their effect on tone; more on adjusting the fingerboard or truss rod; and caring for the wood of your banjo.
The episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST. Any questions for Chad to answer can be left as comments on Deering's Facebook page. Last week's hour-long video episode, on the the different types of banjo heads, string spacing, radiused v. flat fingerboards, and more, can be seen on the Deering Banjos Blog.
