Deering Tech #8 TONIGHT - long-neck banjo night!
Deering Banjos will bring out tonight (Thurs. 28 May) the eighth episode of 'Deering Tech Live', where - instead of the Deering vice-president of operations answering viewers' questions about banjo maintenance - Greg Deering himself will be playing and talking about the different types of long-neck banjo. The Deering announcement promises: 'You will see more long-neck banjos in one place than you've ever seen before!'
As usual, the episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST. Viewers can tune in via Facebook or Instagram. Last week's episode, about the science of the Deering Smile Bridge, can be seen here.
