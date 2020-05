THE May 2020 issue ofmagazine has a cover story byon the Steeldrivers . Among the regular complement of articles, reviews, and information,'s report on the impact of the pandemic crisis on bluegrass is backed up by this sobering editorial announcement (links added by the BIB):Bluegrass Unlimitednormally carries numerous full-page ads for festivals, which have now been cancelled for this year. Other articles include's substantial obituaries ofand, as well as Gary's report on the multi-CD-and-more reissue of Rounder's 'The early days of bluegrass' series. The BIB mentioned on 15 April that the reissue set comes with a 200-page book of history, photos, and interviews as well as all the original extensive album notes. We now learn that this book is available separately from Amazon 's review section includes Bill Conger's favourable review of We Banjo 3 'salbum. A Highlight Review is given byto, the new album by multi-talented Australian bluegrasser Rod McCormarck . As an impressive example of his talents, see this YouTube video of McCormack singing's 'Song for a winter's night', on which he sings lead and harmony and plays lead guitar, rhythm guitar, resonator guitar, and banjo. A three-minute teaser video for the new album can be seen here

Labels: Crisis, History, Media, Record companies, Recordings, Reviews