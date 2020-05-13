'Bluegrass in the backwoods' from Juliana Erkkonen
Many thanks to Juliana Erkkonen (fiddle player for The Molly Hicks, and currently playing also with the Rocky River Bluegrass Show and The Raines) for sharing this lockdown video of a tune composed by the great Kenny Baker, 'Bluegrass in the backwoods', played here by Juliana (fiddle) with Cesar Benzoni (guitar) and Mila Maia (flute).
Despite the title, it's a highly polished tune, reminiscent more of central European gypsy music than Kenny's native eastern Kentucky. Video editing is by Donal Gibbons, and more videos are on Juliana's YouTube channel.
