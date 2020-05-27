Bill O'Brien
Facebook a few days ago:
Just heard the news of the death of Bill O'Brien (no relation) who along with the late Denis Chanders filmed most of the footage from Athy Bluegrass that I have been posting for the past few weeks. A gentleman Bill was a regular at the bluegrass sessions in Smugglers for many years. May he rest in peace.
*Tony has also been posting on Facebook over the space of ten days the covers of ten albums that have made an impact on him. To see these, as well as the Athy footage he mentions, it is necessary to be on Facebook.
