Autoharps & Dulcimers Cyber Gathering this weekend
3 Apr.), he is playing dulcimer a lot these days and has signed up for a couple of weekend cyber-festivals organised in the USA:
- The first of these, the Autoharps & Dulcimers Cyber Gathering is hosted by the Ashokan Center in New York State, and will be held this coming weekend (Sat. 16-Sun. 17 May). The instruction staff offer classes in mountain dulcimer, hammered dulcimer, autoharp, and recording. Registration is a suggested donation of $50 per household.
- The QuaranTune Dulcimer Festival presents over thirty instructors and performers to handle beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, and takes place on the weekend 5-6 June. Registration is $10 a lesson.
