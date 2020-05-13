13 May 2020

Autoharps & Dulcimers Cyber Gathering this weekend

Thanks to William Duddy in Belfast for this news: having bought a fine new mountain dulcimer from a Polish luthier (see the BIB for 3 Apr.), he is playing dulcimer a lot these days and has signed up for a couple of weekend cyber-festivals organised in the USA:
  • The first of these, the Autoharps & Dulcimers Cyber Gathering is hosted by the Ashokan Center in New York State, and will be held this coming weekend (Sat. 16-Sun. 17 May). The instruction staff offer classes in mountain dulcimer, hammered dulcimer, autoharp, and recording. Registration is a suggested donation of $50 per household.
  • The QuaranTune Dulcimer Festival presents over thirty instructors and performers to handle beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, and takes place on the weekend 5-6 June. Registration is $10 a lesson.
William's contacts in the dulcimer world include the Nonsuch Dulcimer Club and also Revels Music, 'the UK home of the mountain dulcimer' and a very good place to look for dulcimers - they have a wide range from various makers, suited to players of different levels and budgets.

