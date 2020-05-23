American Banjo Museum to reopen on 2 June
American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City announces that it will be reopening on 2 June 2020. John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today indicates the safety procedures that visitors will be asked to observe. The Museum will present a new exhibition, 'Women of the banjo', and bring back a popular earlier exhibition, 'The banjos that made the '20s roar'.
The Museum originally focused on plectrum and tenor banjos; for the first sixteen years, all performers inducted to its Hall of Fame were 4-string players. It's all the more striking that the photo now heading its website shows display cases full of resonator 5-strings, with pictures of Earl Scruggs, J.D. Crowe, and Wade Mainer on the walls.
