A wealth of information from the Foghorns - and a Virtual Fiddle Fair
JUST a month ago it could still be hoped that the Foghorn Stringband (USA) might be coming over later this month as part of a European tour. The Foghorns' latest e-newsletter opens with their regret that this tour and others are cancelled; but it goes on to give such a wealth of information - photos, links to music, instruction, and interviews on Facebook, YouTube, and elsewhere online, and more - that the BIB won't try even to summarise all the good things there. Any fan of the Foghorns, or indeed of old-time music in general, should read it.
One item of news, though, is of special relevance to anyone who had meant to go to this year's Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Co. Cork. The Foghorns report that the Fair's organisers are presenting a Virtual Fiddle Fair, broadcast live online on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter from 8.30 p.m. Irish time every night from tonight (Thurs. 7 May) up to and including Sun. 10 May. See the lineup on the image below.
