07 May 2020

A virtual Red Hat again this Friday (8 May 2020)

Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, announce:

Hi, all Red Hatters,

Tomorrow Fri. is our night. If you would like to post a virtual song or piece of music, it would be great. Looking forward. Hope everyone is keeping well.

Paul & Anne

In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.

