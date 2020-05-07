A virtual Red Hat again this Friday (8 May 2020)
Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, announce:
Hi, all Red Hatters,
Tomorrow Fri. is our night. If you would like to post a virtual song or piece of music, it would be great. Looking forward. Hope everyone is keeping well.
Paul & Anne
In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
