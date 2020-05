Thanks again to, who introduces this video:[9 May].The video is also on YouTube and the CMLE Play (Songs for May) blog. 'The bold grenadier' is essentially the same song as 'One morning in May' as recorded by Joe Val & the New England Bluegrass Boys (e.g. this Rounder recording from 1971). William's version is based on Pierre Bensusan 's recording, which can be heard here

Labels: Banjo, Folk, Recordings