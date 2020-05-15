A song (and others) for a May morning
... A good English friend, from over Hexham way, is posting a daily series of May songs on Youtube with an accompanying blog. He asked me if I would contribute so I sent him two and the first was put up yesterday [9 May].
The video is also on YouTube and the CMLE Play (Songs for May) blog. 'The bold grenadier' is essentially the same song as 'One morning in May' as recorded by Joe Val & the New England Bluegrass Boys (e.g. this Rounder recording from 1971). William's version is based on Pierre Bensusan's recording, which can be heard here.
