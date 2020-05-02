A Scroggdog speaks
Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs (USA) came to Ireland for a tour organised by John Nyhan. Bluegrass Today now carries a substantial interview in Dave Berry's 'California report' series with Yosef Tucker, the Scroggdogs' guiar player (above, centre). It's an absorbing account of how a former 1990s teenager who listened to Nirvana, Rush, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses, came to find his biggest influences in the Stanley Brothers, Vern and Del Williams, Del McCoury, and Larry Sparks. Yosef plays in several bands, and in reply to the question 'Are the ScroggDogs tours as much fun as it looks?' he says:
Everyone is so well behaved and I come home refreshed. It’s like going on a yoga retreat.
The Scroggdogs are planning another European tour for later this year. One of the videos embedded in Dave Berry's report was shot by John Watson at Kilworth, Co. Cork, during last year's tour; it and other videos of the band can be seen on John's YouTube channel.
