The Permanent Cure: the musicians (left to right) are Dermot O'Connor (mandolin), George Kaye (fiddle), Detlev 'Squeezebox Teddy' Freyer (accordion), and Tommy Gallagher (bass).
George now lives in Bavaria but has plans to return to Ireland; Tommy Gallagher, originally from Glasgow, now lives near Wolfenbüttel, north Germany. Detlef Freyer, according to George, 'lives wherever he parks his camper, as he has since 1993 when I first met him'.
This version of the band (together with Leo Gillespie, one of the founder members, on guitar) can be heard in this video, with outstanding playing by Dermot and George on 'Twin River Rag'.
