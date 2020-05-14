A band separated, but together
It's a common enough experience (or was, during the era of live performances) to hear a band whose members may all be playing at the same place and at the same time, but are not fully together. On recordings, the effects of this kind of thing can be mitigated.
Despite the obstacles created by present circumstances, 40 Horse Mule, based in Nashville, TN, and led by the son of the great Josh Graves. have produced a video of themselves, in five different locations, playing a very together version of the Monkees' song 'Papa Gene's blues'. You can see it on YouTube or on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
The image above is one of the cover pictures on the band's Facebook, chosen for the BIB's purposes because, as you can see from a close look, the Ford tractor is 'Ferguson system' - that is, the system devised by Harry Ferguson of Co. Down.
Labels: History, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home