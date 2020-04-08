Your banjo maintenance questions answered
Deering Banjos last week brought out the first episode of 'Deering Tech Live', where viewers could tune in via Facebook or Instagram and ask Chad Kopotic, vice-president of operations at Deering, about any banjo maintenance questions they had. It went very well, so 'Deering Tech Live' is being made a regular feature.
The second episode will air on Thursday 9 April at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. GMT. Any questions for Chad to answer can be left as comments on Deering's Facebook page. For those who missed episode 1, it is being rebroadcast on the Deering Banjos Blog.
*Plenty of other useful information is available on the Deering blog: for instance, a podcast with Clarke Wyatt of Betse & Clarke; and banjo instruction from Hank Smith, the remarkable banjo player of Hank, Pattie, & the Current. Recent lessons from Hank include 'Working through challenges' and 'Composing on the 5-string banjo'.
