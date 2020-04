To help with our isolation blues and stop us going bonkers in our bunkers we decided to keep the music going via the wonderful, but sometimes really annoying, world of technology. We're so grateful for it now and thanks to ourfor putting this together. Please watch and share! We're raising money for NHS Charities Together so if you've any spare 'squids' please give by clicking on the donate button at the bottom of the video.* We've managed to raise a whopping £150 so far, not quite in theleague yet but we're hopeful.8 windows, 7 instruments, 5 women, 4 houses, 1 band and a suitably apt song about not being able to go outside. 'Welcome to the fold' from our forthcoming album was originally written bywhile channelling her future self. No it's not about a sheep farm or a witches' coven, lol, it's about growing old and losing the freedom to explore an incredible and wondrous world. We think you'll all be able to relate to this with what's going on now.Pre-save the album here: https://ffm.to/wookalily PS. blog coming soon with some isolation tips. Watch out on our website and socials: linktr.ee/wookalily

