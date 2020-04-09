The Red Hat Acoustic Music Club: a virtual meeting this Friday
Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, announce:
Hi, all Red Hatters,
First of all, Happy Easter EGGS to every one. We will do a virtual posting for Friday. If you would like to contribute it would be great. Start any time that suits you. Looking forward to hearing your songs. Keep indoors, keep alive. Strong words, I know, but we have to be strong.
Paul & Anne
In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
