The mountain minor available for streaming and on DVD and Blu-Ray
The mountain minor, the film drama of Appalachian migration and old-time music, report that the present crisis has hit their plans for screening the film and recouping funds through DVD sales. just as performing artists have been hit - seventeen screenings have had to be cancelled and no further events can be planned.
They have therefore decided to release the film for home entertainment through streaming media. Ihe mountain minor is now available on Amazon Direct and Vimeo On Demand. Those who don't stream movies can buy DVDs and Blu-rays through Amazon. Full details on streaming are here.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home