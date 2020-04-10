'The barber's fiddle' from Becky Buller and Company
The BIB mentioned on 27 Mar. that Becky Buller, who played at Athy and elsewhere early this century with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike and has since won two Grammy swards and eight IBMA awards, has just released a new single, 'The barber's fiddle', a story of tradition, with many award-winning fiddlers taking part in the recording. The song was co-written by Becky Buller and Lynda Jackson (who played a few years ago at Omagh in a duo with Pattie Hopkins, now of Hank, Pattie, & the Current).
The video can be seen on YouTube as well as on Becky Buller's Twitter and on Bluegrass Today, where there is a detailed commentary by John Lawless and Jeremy Darrow. The main thing, though, is to see and hear it - I can't imagine many (if any) bluegrass fans being unmoved by it. At the very least, it's a reminder of the powerful sound of multiple fiddles.
Labels: Fiddle, Media, Recordings, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home