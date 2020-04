Chris Coole (photo: Tyler Knight)

The banjo is often regarded as a mechanical device capable of producing a stream of staccato notes. It is indeed often played that way, and it's well suited to that treatment. I had myself been involved with banjos for a long time before the lightbulb moment came from listening (not for the first time) to an earlyrecording. The revelation was that the banjo is aThis is well shown by clawhammerist Chris Coole (CAN) in this video of him playing 'Turkey in the straw' together with bones playerat the 2008 Midwest Banjo Camp . Chris Coole played in Ireland (not for the first time) at the beginning of last year as a member of the Lonesome Ace Stringband

Labels: Banjo, Video