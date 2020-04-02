Sunflower Folk Club (Belfast) meets TONIGHT on Zoom
I have to say that Facebook (for all its pitfalls) is proving a boon in the present situation - and much time can be passed (if not wasted) in watching the home recordings posted by a host of people. Indeed, tonight, our Sunflower Folk Club is going to attempt a virtual gathering on 'Zoom' - so we'll see how that goes!
The Sunflower Folk Club announced a few hours ago on its Facebook:
Just click on link at 9 p.m. Make sure microphone switched on, so you can hear others, and you're all set! Singers/players and listeners welcome.
The link to click on is the 'Zoom' image included in the Facebook post.
