02 April 2020

Sunflower Folk Club (Belfast) meets TONIGHT on Zoom

Thanks to William Duddy in Belfast for a good deal of interesting information, which will appear on the BIB as soon as possible. Meanwhile, this item about one response to the closure of venues takes priority - William writes:

I have to say that Facebook (for all its pitfalls) is proving a boon in the present situation - and much time can be passed (if not wasted) in watching the home recordings posted by a host of people. Indeed, tonight, our Sunflower Folk Club is going to attempt a virtual gathering on 'Zoom' - so we'll see how that goes!

The Sunflower Folk Club announced a few hours ago on its Facebook:

Just click on link at 9 p.m. Make sure microphone switched on, so you can hear others, and you're all set! Singers/players and listeners welcome.

The link to click on is the 'Zoom' image included in the Facebook post.

