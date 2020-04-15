Po' Ramblin' Boys (USA) in online concert this coming Friday
Po' Ramblin' Boys (left) two years ago; but events have since prevented their coming over and at present, like other bands, they are enduring the effects of the coronavirus lockdowns.
The good news (thanks to Bluegrass Today) is that they will be playing in concert this coming Friday (17 April) to launch the Jars & Jams Virtual Concert Series organised by the Ole Smoky Distillery, with which the band has been closely associated from the beginning. The concerts will be live streamed on the Ole Smoky Facebook; you'll need to log in to Facebook to watch. Shows start at 8.00 p.m. EDT, which translates to midnight GMT.
The Po' Ramblin' Boys website has an unusually rich merchandise section. One item that should interest many bluegrass fans is a reissue as a six-CD set, with a 200-page book of history, photos, and interviews, of the ten-LP series 'The early days of bluegrass', issued decades ago by Rounder Records. A more detailed description is on the Bluegrass Country website. The price from the Po' Ramblin' Boys website is $75.
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, who made a welcome tour of Ireland in January this year, will be appearing later in the Jars & Jams series, on Friday 1 May 2020.
Labels: concerts, Crisis, History, Recordings, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home