Online festivals this weekend
Free Dirt Records announce an online festival featuring artists from their roster, many of whom are already known to audiences here. The show will be streamed on the Free Dirt Records Facebook tonight from 2,00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. EDT (= 6.00-11.00 p.m. GMT). Full details of the lineup and schedule are on their e-newsletter.
Steep Canyon Rangers when they were in Ireland last month, since when they have been releasing records. However, they can be seen online tomorrow (Sunday 26 Apr.), when Mountain Song Festival of Brevard, NC, are rebroadcasting online the Rangers' set from last year's event.
It can be seen on the Festival Facebook, on the band's Facebook, and on other media, all detailed on this e-newsletter. The show goes out at 7.00 p.m. EDT (= 11.00 p.m. GMT) and will be available on the Rangers' new Patreon page next week.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Record companies, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home