21 April 2020

Old-time tunes on three-finger banjo

In recent years a vague impression has spread that folk banjo players used only clawhammer style before Earl Scruggs invented three-finger picking. No one brought up on Pete Seeger's seminal How to play the 5-string banjo, let alone Art Rosenbaum's Old-time mountain banjo (1968), would fall for this; but those who have picked up this impression should be reassured that it's OK to use two- or three-finger style in old-time music.

To mention only artists active today, the Foghorn Stringband used three-finger banjo in their early years, while a prominent picker currently doing so is Clarke Wyatt of Betse & Clarke (above; they toured here in 2016). An hour-long interview with Clarke by Keith Billik is on the Deering Banjos blog as a podcast.

The Deering blog has just published a substantial instructional article by Jamie Francis, 'Arranging old-time tunes for bluegrass banjo' with exercises, tablatures, and videos. An example of an old-time tune played in an old-time style is this video of 'Black Jack Grove' played by the late Mac Benford.

