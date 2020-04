In recent years a vague impression has spread that folk banjo players used only clawhammer style before Earl Scruggs invented three-finger picking. No one brought up on's seminal, let alone's(1968), would fall for this; but those who have picked up this impression should be reassured that it's OK to use two- or three-finger style in old-time music.To mention only artists active today, the Foghorn Stringband used three-finger banjo in their early years, while a prominent picker currently doing so isof Betse & Clarke (above; they toured here in 2016). An hour-long interview with Clarke byis on the Deering Banjos blog as a podcast.The Deering blog has just published a substantial instructional article by 'Arranging old-time tunes for bluegrass banjo' with exercises, tablatures, and videos. An example of an old-time tune played in an old-time style is this video of 'Black Jack Grove' played by the late Mac Benford

