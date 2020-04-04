More online sessions
'Waterbound'.
Meanwhile, the FOAOTMAD news blog announces initiatives by Su Mo, multi-instrumental old-time musician based in Somerset, south-west England, and also webmaster for FOAOTMAD. These include online old-time jam sessions on Tuesday evenings at 8.00 p.m. (7.00 p.m. UTC), via this live stream direct link, and slow jam sessions on Sundays. A session for setting up ZOOM together was held last night (Friday 3 Apr.) at 8.00 p.m. More details are on the FOAOTMAD news blog, and you can also message Su on her Facebook page.
Thanks to Stephen Elkins of New York's Wild Magnolia bluegrass band, who writes:
... my picking buddies and I have responded to our self-isolation with a virtual jam video of 'You could hear the whistle blow (100 miles)' that I thought y'all might like to see [...]. Hope you are staying safe and well.
Same to you, Stephen! The video can be seen above. Nine musicians are taking part - from Poland, Texas, Connecticut, and several locations in Alabama and New York.
