Following on from Thursday's mention of an online gathering by the Sunflower Folk Club in Belfast, the Club's Facebook included on 2 Apr. three videos from past performances there - one of which is a video ofand his new Bulas dulcimer, playing's 'Waterbound' Meanwhile, the FOAOTMAD news blog announces initiatives by Su Mo , multi-instrumental old-time musician based in Somerset, south-west England, and also webmaster for FOAOTMAD. These include online old-time jam sessions on Tuesday evenings at 8.00 p.m. (7.00 p.m. UTC), via this live stream direct link , and slow jam sessions on Sundays. A session for setting up ZOOM together was held last night (Friday 3 Apr.) at 8.00 p.m. More details are on the FOAOTMAD news blog , and you can also message Su on her Facebook page Thanks toof New York's Wild Magnolia bluegrass band, who writes:[...]Same to you, Stephen! The video can be seen above. Nine musicians are taking part - from Poland, Texas, Connecticut, and several locations in Alabama and New York.

Labels: Jams, Media, Old-time, Sessions, Video