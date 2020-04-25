More news of past visitors
The Mountain Home Music Company announces that after releasing two successful albums on the label, Gina Furtado (who has toured here as banjo player for Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA)) has now released her first single, 'The things I saw', backed by her own band, the Gina Furtado Project (above).
The song arises from her childhood experiences by the Shenandoah river, which gave her the vision of a secret society composed of '...anyone or thing who refuses to let darkness and negativity take over and instead chooses to exude pure and unstoppable love'. More details are on Mountain Home's e-newsletter.
Meanwhile her former boss Chris Jones has taken over as curator and host of the NewSong Showcase at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, in succession to the duo Still on the Hill, who had run it for twenty-five years. Chris and his band have collectively won sixteen International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, and he is also a broadcaster for Sirius XM’s 'Bluegrass Junction' and writes a weekly column for Bluegrass Today.
