Mile Twelve with Strings
Mile Twelve (USA), who first toured in Ireland four years ago (thanks to John Nyhan) as a four-piece band before adding David Benedict on mandolin, are spending the lockdown period preparing a six-track EP entitled Roll the tapes all night long, which is due for release on 29 May. The concept behind it is described as 'Let’s record a bunch of deep-catalogue cover songs we’ve been digging, and get some of our favorite artists out there to be a part of it.'
On John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, you can hear them doing 'Cold wind' (remember hearing the Down and Out Bluegrass Band covering that one?) with the phenomenal Billy Strings sitting in.
