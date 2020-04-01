Latest news from We Banjo 3
e-newsletter from Galway's We Banjo 3, the band are meeting the challenge of the present crisis. Enda Scahill describes the task of adjusting attitudes; band members are taking turns to play live on social media all through the week, and overcoming geographical separation to play together online; their ample catalogue of merchandise is open for shoppers; and for those who wish to contribute financially, the band will donate 20% of all contributions to MusiCares, the organisation for critical assistance to music people. Full details are here.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home