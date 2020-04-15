Hear John Prine on RTÉ Radio 1
National Concert Hall in Dublin for a reminder that though the NCH will be closed till 5 May, plenty of music and other arts are available through other channels. The treats the NCH mentions include, from the RTÉ Radio 1 archives, a sixty-four-minute special recorded in 2015 at the US ambassador's residence.
In 'An evening with John Prine', the singer is interviewed by John Creedon and sings a series of his classic songs before a live audience. The programme can be heard on the RTÉ website, where it is being rebroadcast in tribute to John Prine, who died last week.
Labels: Media, Visiting players
