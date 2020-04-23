Getting under the hood with Deering TONIGHT
Deering Banjos will bring out tonight (Thursday 23 April) the fourth episode of 'Deering Tech Live', where viewers can tune in via Facebook or Instagram and ask Chad Kopotic, vice-president of operations at Deering, any questions about banjo maintenance. Deering announce: 'This week [...] we are going to get under the hood of what makes our banjos different.'
The episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. GMT. Any questions for Chad to answer can be left as comments on Deering's Facebook page. Last week's fifty-minute video episode, dealing with the variety of tone rings, can be seen on the Deering Banjos Blog.
