Free DVD from Nu-Blu (USA); advertise on the Bluegrass Standard
Nu-Blu, who toured Ireland in September in a trio configuration, are offering their DVD free. More details are on their latest e-newsletter, where you can also find details of their live streaming programme, including concerts and monthly instructional teaching videos for mandolin, banjo, and guitar. Videos and other good stuff can be seen on their Facebook.
*Bluegrass Standard online monthly magazine announces its advertising rates, starting at $225 for a quarter-page for one month, rising for three, six, and twelve months. All twelve-month ads earn automatic inclusion in the annual printed Collector's Edition of the magazine. Full details are on the 'Advertise' page of the Bluegrass Standard website.
Labels: concerts, Instruction, Media, Visiting bands
