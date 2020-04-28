For old-time enthusiasts
FOAOTMAD news blog reports that the tour by Evie Ladin and Keith Terry (USA) (organised by True North Music), which was to have brought banjo, bass, body music, and 'neo-trad kinetic folk' to Britain from 29 April to 10 May, has been cancelled.
Instead, they will be giving a concert streamed live on Facebook and Instagram at 8.00 p.m. BST tomorrow (Wednesday 29 April). Donations can be made through PayPal. Full details are on the FOAOTMAD news blog.
*Jake Blount (USA; also on Facebook) is prominent among a growing number of musicians who represent the diversity that old-time music has, both in its sources and in its current practitioners. He came first in the banjo contest at last year's Appalachian String Band Music Festival at Clifftop, WV, playing three tunes learned from black traditions.
He can be heard on 'Blackbird says to the crow', a single release from his forthcoming album Spider tales, with Tatiana Hargreaves (fiddle) and Nic Gareiss (feet). More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
