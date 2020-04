Thanks again to, this time for drawing attention to the work of Polish luthierof Bulas Banjos , based near Warsaw. Piotr has already made his Scarabeus model 5-string, with extended fingerboard, forof Cup O' Joe, Midnight Skyracer, and Roots Revival. The photo above is now the cover image of the Bulas Banjos Facebook , and you can see and hear her and the new banjo on YouTube After seeing photos of this banjo, William ordered from Piotr a new custom-built mountain dulcimer, which fortunately was finished and deliveed before the lockdown. He adds that PiotrWilliam can be heard playing and singing with this very resonant instrument on YouTube

Labels: Bands, Banjo, Dulcimer, Luthiers