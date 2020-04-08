Fast Track (USA) release new single
Fast Track attracted immediate interest when they formed at the end of last year (see the BIB for 1 Dec. 2019), as the band was packed with some of the most experienced musicians in bluegrass: Ron Spears (bass), Dale Perry (banjo), Steve Day (fiddle), Duane Sparks (guitar) and Jesse Brock (mandolin). Their debut single 'Blue and lonesome again' was released in January.
'I'd like to wander back to the old home', the second single from their forthcoming album, has just been released to AirPlay Direct for radio presenters, and will be on general release later this month. Ron Spears wrote the song and sings lead on this recording. Longtime Special Consensus fans will remember the song, which Ron (Special C.'s mandolinist 2004-7) contributed to their 2007 album The trail of aching hearts.
