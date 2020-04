*

*

carries an online article byon singer/ songwriter Darrell Scott (USA) and his latest album, in which he approaches the songs from a blues rather than a country angle. We think(who liked both blues and Hank Williams) would approve. Two videos from YouTube, 'My sweet love ain't around' and 'Lost highway' are included in the article.Multi-instrumental maestro and teacher Steve Kaufman (USA; right) announces a new set of one-off online classes in guitar and mandolin that will be offered over the weekend 15-17 May, early in the US day to facilitate as much international participation as possible. He uses the platform 'Go to meeting'. Each class costs $30, and you can sign up to as many as you like: they include 'Celtic guitar', mandolin, swing songs, and flatpicking at different levels. Details are on his website In her latest e-newsletter April Verch (CAN), fiddler, singer, and stepdancer, offers fans and friends 'a virtual, very safe hug' and news of coming online concerts, new Verch Merch , a twenty-year celebration, online jams and lessons, and much more.

Labels: Bill Monroe, Blues, Country, Dance, Fiddle, Instruction, Mandolin, Old-time