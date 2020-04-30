Detached notes
No Depression carries an online article by Michael Davis on singer/ songwriter Darrell Scott (USA) and his latest album Darrell Scott sings the blues of Hank Williams, in which he approaches the songs from a blues rather than a country angle. We think Bill Monroe (who liked both blues and Hank Williams) would approve. Two videos from YouTube, 'My sweet love ain't around' and 'Lost highway' are included in the article.
*Steve Kaufman (USA; right) announces a new set of one-off online classes in guitar and mandolin that will be offered over the weekend 15-17 May, early in the US day to facilitate as much international participation as possible. He uses the platform 'Go to meeting'. Each class costs $30, and you can sign up to as many as you like: they include 'Celtic guitar', mandolin, swing songs, and flatpicking at different levels. Details are on his website.
*e-newsletter, April Verch (CAN), fiddler, singer, and stepdancer extraordinaire, offers fans and friends 'a virtual, very safe hug' and news of coming online concerts, new Verch Merch, a twenty-year celebration, online jams and lessons, and much more.
