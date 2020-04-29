Deering Tech Live, episode 5
Deering Banjos will bring out tomorrow night (Thursday 30 April) the fifth episode of 'Deering Tech Live', where viewers can tune in via Facebook or Instagram and ask Chad Kopotic, vice-president of operations at Deering, any questions about banjo maintenance. This week Chad is to talk about the different types of banjo heads, string spacing, radiused v. flat fingerboards, and more
The episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST. Any questions for Chad to answer can be left as comments on Deering's Facebook page. Last week's forty-minute video episode, on the differences of various models in the Deering range, can be seen on the Deering Banjos Blog.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home