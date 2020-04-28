Cup O' Joe live online TODAY at 3.30 p.m.
Cup O' Joe (left) for their spring newsletter, full of good information, of which the most immediate item is that they will be playing live THIS AFTERNOON (Tuesday 28 Apr.) at 3.30 p.m. BST in the '#Ireland Performs' series run by Culture Ireland. The band add:
We have been Live-streaming on Facebook for the past few weeks, since lockdown began. We wanted to engage with the Facebook community, and it's given us an excuse to learn some new music and enjoy delving into some unknown territory (including 'Sk8r Boi' Avril Lavigne, and 'Hero' Enrique Iglesias songs!)
Click the link below to catch up with the live streams and re-watch us play some original songs, Bluegrass classics, Pop covers, Early Swing, and Irish Trad!
We have a TipJar running at https://www.paypal.me/cupojoemusic for those who have felt like supporting us and already have our recordings (available here).
Much more is on the newsletter, including details of online banjo and guitar instruction by Tabitha and Reuben, and visions of country life in Co. Armagh!
