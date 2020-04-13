Between the Stone Fox and the Culm Crusher
Niall Toner posted on his blog last month this report on the progress of his forthcoming album. The photo, taken by his son Daradh, shows Niall at Kilkenny Castle early in March.
You would think it would get a little 'easier' after six all-original albums, but in truth, with experience, we tend to get more critical of our own material, and therefore it appears to be a bigger challenge! The work on the new Niall Toner Band album seems a little slow, but hopefully it will be well worth the wait...
The focus this time 'round is much more on local issues and historical events, mostly inspired by the area between Myshall and Carlow town, following the route of the River Burren, in a bluegrass/ rootsy frame of mind...
Songs and tunes about 'The last wolf on the mountain', shot near Fenagh; 'Myles Walter Keogh', from Leighlinbridge, who died with General Custer at the battle of the Little Bighorn; 'Railroad dreams', the story of the train that used to run from St Mullins; 'Blues for Larry', an instrumental dedicated to the late Larry Roddy; and lots more besides. The current tentative title for this project is Between the Stone Fox and the Culm Crusher. (Alternative title might be Between Orchard Studio, Enniscorthy, and the Toolshed Studios, Nashville, TN.)
