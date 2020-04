Following on from the last post - news concerning an iconic figure in American music who was also a hero (and friend) of the. Thanks to Hearth Music for the news that a month from today (29 May 2020) Smithsonian Folkways Recordings will release a fifteen-track album of previously unissued recordings of Arthel 'Doc' Watson (banjo, guitar, vocals) and his father-in-law Gaither Carlton (fiddle).The recordings were made by a teenageat two of the earliest shows Doc played for urban 'folk revival' audiences. More details are here . NB:magazine is quoted as saying the recordings date from spring 1962, but the shows appear to have been in October. The music can be heard on the Smithsonian Folkways website

Labels: History, Old-time, Record companies, Recordings