Appalachian music hits New York City, 1962
Hearth Music for the news that a month from today (29 May 2020) Smithsonian Folkways Recordings will release a fifteen-track album of previously unissued recordings of Arthel 'Doc' Watson (banjo, guitar, vocals) and his father-in-law Gaither Carlton (fiddle).
The recordings were made by a teenage Peter Siegel at two of the earliest shows Doc played for urban 'folk revival' audiences. More details are here. NB: Billboard magazine is quoted as saying the recordings date from spring 1962, but the shows appear to have been in October. The music can be heard on the Smithsonian Folkways website.
