It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival, due to take place 5-7 June 2020.As you all are aware, the world has a battle on its hands. We have been monitoring the ever-evolving Covid-19 situation, and while we always like to remain as optimistic as possible, it has become evident to us that this battle is going to take some time, and it is our duty to play our part, to ensure that life as we knew it will resume as soon as possible. With the cancellation of large public gatherings, the closure of pubs and venues, and the ban on unnecessary travel, we are left with no alternative. The health and safety of our musicians and our festival fans is of the utmost importance to us.We had a great festival lined up for you, which we know you would have loved, and we would like to thank all our musicians for their willingness to attend in the first place, and now, for their understanding. We hope they will all make it to Westport next year, if not before!If you had already purchased tickets for this year’s festival, we will contact you directly in relation to refunds.Below is a list of the acts due to perform at our festival, so be sure to support them, buy their CDs, listen to them, share them!We hope to run some sort of a gathering once we get through all this, to mark our 14th year running, and we will keep you posted in due course. But for now, dear friends, please stay at home, stay safe, and keep listening to music online!With much love and solidarity,Uri, Tim, Sarah, and Freda

Labels: Cancellation, Crisis, Festivals