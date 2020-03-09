You gave me a song on PBS TV in May 2020
You gave me a song, the documentary film on the life and achievements of Alice Gerrard, announce with pleasure that the film will have its broadcast premiere this coming May in the documentary TV series Reel South. The series (also on Facebook) 'reveals the South's proud yet complicated heritage, as told by a diversity of voices and perspectives'. To fit the PBS format, the film had to be cut by twenty minutes, but the team are very happy with the result.
