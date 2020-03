The organising team producing You gave me a song , the documentary film on the life and achievements of Alice Gerrard , announce with pleasure that the film will have its broadcast premiere this coming May in the documentary TV series Reel South . The series (also on Facebook ) 'reveals the South's proud yet complicated heritage, as told by a diversity of voices and perspectives'. To fit the PBS format, the film had to be cut by twenty minutes, but the team are very happy with the result.

