Wookalily celebrate International Women’s Day, 8 Mar. 2020
Wookalily announce that they will be celebrating International Women’s Day (8 Mar. 2020, this coming Sunday) with the release of a new single, 'Whiskey and wine', at the Sunflower Bar, Belfast, together with three other local female bands: Accomplice Moon, the acoustic indie folk trio Bläk Byrd, and the a cappella trio Si. Doors open at 3.00 p.m., Wookalily go on stage at 4.45, and the show ends at 6.00. Tickets (£5.00) can be booked through Eventbrite.
‘Whiskey and wine’ was written by vocalist and bassist Lyndsay Crothers, worked up by Wookalily collectively, and recorded by Northern Ireland’s only analogue recording engineer and female producer Julie McLarnon as part of the band's forthcoming album Everything is normal... She considers that the album 'sounds like a 1970s lost classic. Atmospheric, cinematic, hints of folk and Morricone but also early B52s. I really enjoyed making this record, it’ll find its way into cultured collectors hands over time.' The single can be pre-saved or pre-ordered via this link.
