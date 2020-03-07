After eighteen years and a lot of miles on the clock, Woodbine have decided to call time on the band. We would like to thank all the festivals and venues who gave us the opportunity to play our brand of bluegrass music for so long. We also thank most sincerely the many loyal fans who supported us over the years. A big thank you to all the guest musicians that joined us during our eighteen years - you created many fantastic memories that will live with us forever.Thanks so much to everyone for the memories., andplus, and

