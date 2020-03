The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces a new name for the public festival section of IBMA's annual World Of Bluegrass (WOB), which will be held this year from 29 Sept. to 3 Oct. in Raleigh, NC.World of Bluegrass is a five-day annual bluegrass music homecoming and convention, comprising four events: the(29 Sept.-1 Oct.);, a series of band showcases, taking place (29 Sept.-1 Oct.) in downtown Raleigh and at the Raleigh Convention Center; the 31st Annual, scheduled for Thursday evening (1 Oct.); and (the new name), a two-day festival (2-3 Oct.). More details are in the press release

