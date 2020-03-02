Wide Open Bluegrass becomes IBMA Bluegrass Live!
announces a new name for the public festival section of IBMA's annual World Of Bluegrass (WOB), which will be held this year from 29 Sept. to 3 Oct. in Raleigh, NC.
World of Bluegrass is a five-day annual bluegrass music homecoming and convention, comprising four events: the IBMA Business Conference (29 Sept.-1 Oct.); IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, a series of band showcases, taking place (29 Sept.-1 Oct.) in downtown Raleigh and at the Raleigh Convention Center; the 31st Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, scheduled for Thursday evening (1 Oct.); and (the new name) IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC, a two-day festival (2-3 Oct.). More details are in the press release.
