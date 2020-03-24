Trials, troubles, tribulations - and alleviations?
Following on from the BIB post of 16 Mar., Bluegrass Today published four days ago Bill Conger's major article 'Survey of COVID-19 impact on bluegrass artists', which includes accounts of what bluegrass musicians are going through in the USA (including many who have performed in Ireland, such as Greg Cahill, Lorraine Jordan, Sammy Shelor, Gina Furtado, Joe Mullins, Becky Buller, Michael Cleveland); strategies for keeping active; and plans for recovery when the crisis eventually passes.
A week ago No Depression: the journal of roots music published Stacy Chandler's substantial piece 'Coronavirus crisis: how to help roots music artists', addressing the options open to the bluegrass-supporting public for helping the music and the artists for whom it's also their living.
