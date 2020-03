Following on from the BIB post of 16 Mar. , Bluegrass Today published four days ago's major article 'Survey of COVID-19 impact on bluegrass artists' , which includes accounts of what bluegrass musicians are going through in the USA (including many who have performed in Ireland, such as); strategies for keeping active; and plans for recovery when the crisis eventually passes.A week agopublished's substantial piece 'Coronavirus crisis: how to help roots music artists' , addressing the options open to the bluegrass-supporting public for helping the music and the artists for whom it's also their living.

Labels: Crisis, Good advice, Media