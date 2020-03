Thanks to our good friendfor the above advice. Judging by the instrument shown, the advice is for tenor players, so 'Get a real banjo instead of that amplified mandolin!' should be added. Pat also sends a historic photo (left) of Al Capone , playing a tenor banjo in his Alcatraz cell. Whatever one may think of the tenor, it's only fair to point out that his sentence was for tax evasion. There is no substance in the allegation that prisoners in adjoining cells complained of 'cruel and unusual punishment'.

