Stillhouse Junkies (USA): tour CANCELLED
Uri Kohen announces with regret another casualty of the corona virus (COVID-19) crisis. The first ever Irish tour of the Colorado trio Stillhouse Junkies, scheduled for 7-12 April (see the BIB for 2 Feb. 2020) has had to be cancelled due to a combination of factors: a ban on travel, the closure of venues, and the cancellation of a short tour in the UK which was to have preceded their coming to Ireland.
