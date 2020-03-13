Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin cancel March singing
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin have just added the following new post, 'Pause in singing for March 2020', to their website and Facebook. Links have been added by the BIB.
Hi everyone, we will not be holding our regular Friday singing during the month of March. Please keep an eye on the Facebook, Meetup, or WordPress sites for further updates.
*Steve Martin (USA) and Martin Short (CAN) brought their critically acclaimed comedy tour 'The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment', featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers, to the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday (11 Mar.) but cancelled the show in the SSE Arena in Belfast last night, with this announcement on Twitter:
Dear Belfast ticket-holders, in light of the ever-evolving global situation, Marty and I have decided to postpone our Belfast show until happier times. Last night’s thrilling Dublin show turns out to be our sad farewell – for a while – to our beautiful Ireland and Scotland tour.
