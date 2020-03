*

Thanks toof the Country Music Association of Ireland for the April 2020 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter, which as might be expected deals mainly with the effects of the coronavirus crisis on country music events and artists - including some inspiring aspects. Roger's news can be read in full here Roger also forwards news from US banjo player Mike Scott , who has just released an original instrumental single and video, 'Watauga miner', as a tribute to his grandfather, miner and banjo-player from the mountains of east Tennessee. The video was shot in Tennessee by Irish videographerof Rosney Media (also leader of the Back Axles bluegrass-'n'-Irish band), and shows artifacts that belonged to Anthon. More details are on this Bell Buckle Records press release

Labels: Bands, Country, Media, Recordings, Tributes, Video