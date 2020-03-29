Roger Ryan's 'Country Cuts', Apr. 2020 - plus release of 'Watauga miner'
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the April 2020 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter, which as might be expected deals mainly with the effects of the coronavirus crisis on country music events and artists - including some inspiring aspects. Roger's news can be read in full here.
*Roger also forwards news from US banjo player Mike Scott, who has just released an original instrumental single and video, 'Watauga miner', as a tribute to his grandfather 'Anthon' Scott, miner and banjo-player from the mountains of east Tennessee. The video was shot in Tennessee by Irish videographer Stephen Rosney of Rosney Media (also leader of the Back Axles bluegrass-'n'-Irish band), and shows artifacts that belonged to Anthon. More details are on this Bell Buckle Records press release.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home