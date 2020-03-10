Red Hat Acoustic Music Club in Naas, 13 Mar. 2020
Thanks to Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, for the news that the Club's third meeting of 2020 will be held this coming Friday (13 March). Paul and Anne look forward to seeing everyone on Friday.
The Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
