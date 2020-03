The BIB marks International Women's Day with a reminder of's ground-breaking book Pretty good for a girl: women in bluegrass , published by the University of Illinois Press in 2013. At over 500 pages, it may need updating from time to time but is otherwise unlikely to be superseded in the foreseeable future.If you're thinking of reading it, bear in mind that this is nota history of women in bluegrass - it's a history of theof bluegrass, as seen through the experiences of the women who took part in it. It includes, therefore, a great deal of information on the male figures in bluegrass and their careers, seen in a new perspective.is available from the publishers in paperback at $29.95 and as an e-book at $14.95.

