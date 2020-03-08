Pretty good for a girl
Pretty good for a girl: women in bluegrass, published by the University of Illinois Press in 2013. At over 500 pages, it may need updating from time to time but is otherwise unlikely to be superseded in the foreseeable future.
If you're thinking of reading it, bear in mind that this is not just a history of women in bluegrass - it's a history of the whole of bluegrass, as seen through the experiences of the women who took part in it. It includes, therefore, a great deal of information on the male figures in bluegrass and their careers, seen in a new perspective. Pretty good for a girl is available from the publishers in paperback at $29.95 and as an e-book at $14.95.
